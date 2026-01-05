"Enough is enough", wrote Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on social networks in response to US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of the island, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"Enough of this pressure. Enough of this innuendo. Enough of this annexation fantasy. We are open to dialogue and discussions, but this must be done through the appropriate channels and in accordance with international law," Nielsen wrote on his "Facebook" page.

When asked by the American publication "The Atlantic" on the consequences for Greenland of the operation of US special forces in Venezuela, Donald Trump said that his allies should form their own opinion.

"We need Greenland from a national security perspective and Denmark is not going to be able to take care of it", Trump told reporters aboard his "Air Force One" plane.

"We will deal with Greenland in about two months, let's talk about Greenland in 20 days," the US president added.

Last month, Trump complained that Chinese and Russian ships were "everywhere" along the coast of Greenland.

Last night, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also condemned Trump's statements on Greenland: "I call on the US to end the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and people who have made it very clear that they are not for sale. It is completely absurd to argue that the US should take control of Greenland."

Calls for solidarity with Denmark were not late today, after Sweden, Norway, Finland and France expressed their support for the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland. "There can be no change of borders by force", stressed French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confravreux.

The semi-autonomous and vast Arctic island of Greenland, inhabited by 57,000 people, has important mineral resources that are largely undiscovered, and its geographical location is considered strategic. The United States has a military base on the island, and during the Cold War there were about a dozen, AFP notes.