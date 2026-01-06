Syrian authorities deny shooting at president in Damascus palace

Syrian authorities have denied that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was the "subject of a security incident," while two sources told AFP that there was a shootout at the presidential palace in Damascus on December 30, BTA reported.

Since last week, social media has been reporting a shooting at the presidential palace.

After the president had not appeared in public for several days, a video was published yesterday evening showing him shopping in a Damascus store with the new Syrian banknotes that went into circulation on January 1.

“Some platforms have spread completely unfounded information that a security incident was directed at the Syrian president, "as well as against a number of leading figures," said the spokesman for the Interior Ministry in "Ex". "We categorically confirm that these allegations are completely false," he added.

According to a diplomat from a country supporting the new Islamist government in Syria, who requested anonymity, there was a shootout in the palace on the evening of December 30.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said that "a shootout lasting about twelve minutes took place in the palace" on the evening of December 30, in which there were "injuries." According to the head of this non-governmental organization, based in Britain but with a wide network of sources in Syria, the incident was the result of an "internal dispute" between persons present in the palace and was not directed against President Shareh.