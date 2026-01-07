The administration in Washington is threatening to kill or kidnap Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela's vice president for civil security and minister of interior, justice and peace, Reuters reported.

According to sources in the agency, US authorities have warned Cabello that he “could end up at the top of the target list if he does not help Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez comply with US demands and maintain order“. According to Reuters, the administration in Washington believes that Cabello remains loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was kidnapped by the US. The US hopes to "force him to cooperate" during the transition period and ultimately "remove him from power and send him into exile".

According to the agency, the US "has informed Cabello through intermediaries that if he persists, he could face the same fate as Maduro" or "his life could be in danger". At the same time, the media outlet notes that the US side fears that the assassination of Cabello could lead to chaos in Venezuela.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Padrino Lopez "is also on the target list". According to the agency, Washington is also seeking cooperation from this minister.