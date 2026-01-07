Chinese authorities have imposed sanctions on Taiwan's interior minister Liu Shifan and the island's education minister Zheng Yingyao.

This was announced by Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

“In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, mainland China has decided to include Liu Shifan and Zheng Yingyao in the list of irreconcilable supporters of Taiwan independence and impose sanctions on them“, he said at a briefing.

Yesterday, China imposed an embargo on the export of dual-use goods to Japan, the press service of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced.

“The export of all dual-use goods to Japanese military users, for military purposes and for any other end-users "purposes that contribute to strengthening Japan's military capacity are prohibited," the statement said. The ministry explained that any organization or individual "will be held legally liable" if they violate the ban by transferring dual-use goods manufactured in China to Japan.