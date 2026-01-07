Media: US plans to buy Greenland from Denmark

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to offer Denmark to buy Greenland, the “Wall Street Journal“ and the “New York Times“ reported, citing their own internal sources. According to their information, at a recent closed meeting with members of the House of Representatives, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that President Trump's latest statements do not mean an imminent military invasion. The aim of the White House's threats is to force Denmark to sell the island. “New York Times“ also reports that Trump has ordered his administration to develop a plan to buy Greenland.

Earlier, the White House stated that “the purchase of Greenland is a national security priority“, which is “crucial to deterring adversaries“ in the Arctic. That is why using the US military to achieve this foreign policy goal “is always one of the options available to the commander in chief“.

US wants to take control of Greenland by the end of the year

Yesterday, the prestigious publication “Politico“, citing experts and sources in Washington, reported that the US intends to establish control over Greenland by the end of 2026. In particular, the Trump administration may try to organize a “covert influence campaign“ to seriously change the political balance on the island and bribe local politicians.

The US presidential administration is already preparing a draft of a free association agreement, which Donald Trump will propose to the Greenland authorities to sign, bypassing the official Copenhagen. According to this treaty, the US armed forces can receive complete freedom of action on the territory of the island in exchange for duty-free trade. The US has already concluded such agreements with the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau - small states in the Pacific Ocean.

The Danish authorities consider the pressure on Greenland unacceptable and emphasize that the Arctic region “wants to determine its own future“ without interference from other countries.

In a statement, the leaders of seven European countries expressed their support for the island. “Greenland belongs to its people. "Only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland," said the joint statement signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the prime ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Poland Donald Tusk, Spain Pedro Sanchez, Britain Keir Starmer, and Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

Author: Asya Lokina