Stefan Tafrov: "Hypernationalist" Donald Trump weakens America instead of strengthening it

Voices in Europe in favor of European defense are growing stronger. Even if Trump were to disappear tomorrow and another more normal, more traditional president were to take his place, the guarantees that the US gives to Europe have already weakened. Trust is not the same. That is why Europe must stand on its own two feet militarily. This opinion was expressed to BNT by diplomat Stefan Tafrov, quoted by novini.bg.

"Europe must become a military power. Otherwise, it will not be able to force, for example, the US to push Putin closer to the wall to end the war in Ukraine, which is the main threat to Europe at the moment," he added.

Tafrov also explained that our accession to the eurozone is extremely positive for Bulgaria, since the euro is not only an economic, but also a geopolitical project that makes Europe more united and stronger. According to him, our country gains sovereignty when it is part of a great power, such as the EU.

"That is why I say that Bulgaria should contribute to the military construction of the EU, because this is what will make it a real power. In terms of soft power, Europe is leading - everyone wants to live here and envy the European way of life. Now is the time, however, to get back on its feet militarily so that it can deter the Russian threat and deal with wayward American presidents when Americans elect them," the diplomat explained.

According to him, the "hypernationalist" Donald Trump is weakening America instead of strengthening it. "He is destroying the foundations on which American power and prosperity were built after World War II," Tafrov pointed out.