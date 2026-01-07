The Trump administration, commenting on the detention of the "Marinera" tanker off the coast of Iceland by the US Coast Guard, denied that the vessel belongs to the Russian Navy. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during an emergency briefing, Sky News reports.
According to the White House, the ship was sailing under a false Russian flag, but in fact does not directly belong to any country.
White House: Marinera tanker was sailing under a false flag and does not belong to any country
The Trump administration, commenting on the detention of the Marinera tanker off the coast of Iceland by the US Coast Guard, denied that the vessel belongs to the Russian Navy
Jan 7, 2026 21:45 249
The Trump administration, commenting on the detention of the "Marinera" tanker off the coast of Iceland by the US Coast Guard, denied that the vessel belongs to the Russian Navy. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during an emergency briefing, Sky News reports.