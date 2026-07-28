Zelensky arrives in US for key meeting with Trump, focus on missile defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to Zelensky, the main focus of the talks with Trump and his team will be strengthening Ukraine's missile defense and developing the strategic partnership between Kiev and Washington.

„I am already in the US. My schedule includes meetings with President Trump, his team and those who can support our defense. Priority number one is missile defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace must become closer,“ Zelensky said.

In addition to the official meetings, the Ukrainian head of state will also attend a memorial ceremony in memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, paying tribute to his efforts to strengthen security in the Euro-Atlantic region.