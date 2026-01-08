At least 100 people have died in Venezuela as a result of US military aggression, said Diosdado Cabello, vice president for civil security and minister of the interior, justice and peace.

„It was a treacherous attack. So far, 100 people are known to have been killed. "These were young people who were just starting their lives and had nothing to do with this," he said in a broadcast on the Telesur television channel.

Venezuela has not surrendered to the US aggression that led to the kidnapping of the legitimate president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro, and remains open to cooperation with all countries.

This was stated by the country's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez. “We will not surrender to any aggression. "Our hands are extended to all countries in the world, seeking economic, commercial and energy cooperation with them," she said in a speech broadcast on the Telesur television channel.

Rodriguez recalled that the United States itself abandoned trade relations with the South American republic and later committed an act of aggression against it.

"Whoever refused to cooperate with us attacked us," she noted. "Venezuela's private productive sector knows that it can count on government policies aimed at further stimulating market diversification," the acting president assured.