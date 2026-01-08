Beijing denies Chinese hackers hacked into US House staff email accounts

China opposes hacking attacks in all their forms and the United States should stop using cybersecurity to slander and spread disinformation.

This was stated by Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, commenting on allegations by the British newspaper Financial Times that Chinese hackers were involved in hacking the email accounts of staff of several US House committees.

“China firmly opposes hacking attacks in all their forms and fights them in accordance with the law. We do not call for, support or tolerate cyberattacks“, the diplomat stressed. "We firmly oppose the US side from making groundless assumptions and accusations, using cybersecurity to slander and defame China, and spreading various disinformation about the so-called Chinese hacking threats," Liu Pengyu added.

The newspaper's article alleged that the email systems used by staff members of several House committees, including those on China, foreign affairs, intelligence and the armed forces, were hacked.

According to the newspaper's sources, the Salt Typhoon group, which is believed to have ties to the Chinese government, was involved in the cyberattack. The article stated that the alleged hacking attack was discovered in December 2025.