Greenland opposition leader: Greenland should negotiate with US without Denmark

Greenland should hold direct talks with the US government without Denmark, a Greenlandic opposition leader told Reuters on Monday, as authorities on the Danish autonomous Arctic island decide how to respond to renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump to bring it under his control, BTA reported.

Trump has recently stepped up threats to take over Greenland, reviving an idea he first floated in 2019 during his first term.

Greenland is strategically located between Europe and North America – making it a critical location for the deployment of US ballistic missile defence systems.

Its rich natural resources also align with Washington's aim to reduce its dependence on China.

The island is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It has its own parliament and government, but Copenhagen retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.

“We call on our current (Greenlandic) government to hold a dialogue with the US government without (the participation of) Denmark“, said Pele Broberg – leader of the largest opposition party “Nalerak“ and the most vocal supporter of Greenlandic independence.

„Nalerak“, which strongly advocates rapid progress towards full independence, doubled its seats in parliament to eight last year after winning 25% of the vote on the island, which has just 57,000 inhabitants.

Although not part of the ruling coalition, the party has said it wants a defense agreement with Washington and may push for a “free association&rdash; agreement – under which Greenland would receive support and protection in exchange for military rights without becoming part of the US territory.

All Greenlandic parties want independence, but differ on how and when it should be achieved, Reuters notes.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Montsfeldt said that Greenland would not hold direct negotiations with the US without Denmark, as it has no right to do so.

“We must respect the law and the rules on how to resolve (such) issues with the Kingdom“, she told the “Sermiciak“ newspaper late last night.

The Greenlandic opposition leader's comments came against the backdrop of a planned meeting between the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.

“This is the dialogue we need, as requested by the government, together with the Greenlandic government,“ said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lun Poulsen.