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Axios: Kirill Dmitriev met with Witkoff, Kushner in Paris

Axios: Kirill Dmitriev met with Witkoff, Kushner in Paris

The two sides planned to discuss the US peace plan in Ukraine, a source told the media

Jan 9, 2026 06:07 355

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, met with US special representative Steve Witkoff and White House son-in-law Jared Kushner in Paris, Axios reports.

The two sides planned to discuss the US peace plan in Ukraine, a source told the publication.

The French newspaper Le Monde previously reported that Dmitriev was in Paris on January 7. He was spotted on the rue “Faubourg Saint-Honoré“, one of the “most political“ and prestigious streets in Paris. It is home to the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the President of France (55 rue „Faubourg Saint-Honoré“).

Nearby are the residence of the US ambassador (Hôtel de Pontalba, 41) and the embassies of several other countries.

On January 6, a meeting of the leaders of the countries of the so-called „Coalition of the Willing“ was held in the French capital.