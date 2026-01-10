US considering nuclear tests to maintain advantage

Washington administration officials continue to discuss the possibility of the United States conducting nuclear tests, but no concrete plans have yet been developed.

This was stated by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to reporters at the White House.

“The dialogue on this issue is ongoing“, he said when asked whether the US intends to resume nuclear explosions for test purposes and when that might happen. “President Trump is committed to the fact that we need to maintain a significant advantage. Our nuclear arsenal must be significantly superior to any of our adversaries in the world,” he added.

Speaking about how exactly the US could conduct testing, Wright noted: “There is no specific plan for how we would do that.“ “Using technology and simulation, we can test all nuclear weapons, except for their radioactive components, with very good quality control“, he added, discussing whether the US should resume explosive nuclear testing. The US nuclear military complex is under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Energy.

In October 2025, Trump announced his decision to resume nuclear testing. However, neither he nor other US administration officials have clarified whether this includes explosive testing.