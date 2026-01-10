The Insider: Russia has lost at least 19 generals since the start of the war

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has lost at least 19 generals, The Insider reported, citing an analysis of open data and reports from Russian and Ukrainian sources.

The publication notes that not all deaths have been officially confirmed by the Russian authorities.

The Insider reports that Russian generals have died both at the front and in the rear (for example, as a result of sabotage). Some of them were already retired at the time of their deaths or served in volunteer units and private military companies.

The first general of the Russian army killed after the start of the full-scale war was Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army (he died on February 28, 2022 in Chernihiv Oblast; he was probably shot by a sniper).

Among the confirmed victims are generals Oleg Mityaev, Vladimir Frolov, Andrei Simonov, Kanamat Botashev, and Roman Kutuzov, who died in 2022. In the following years, Sergei Goryachev, Oleg Tsokov, and Vladimir Zavadsky were killed. Igor Kirillov, chief of the nuclear-chemical defense troops, was also killed; Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff, and Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy.

The latest to be killed was Fanil Sarvarov, Chief of the Operational Training Directorate of the General Staff (killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow on December 22, 2025).

Military analyst Alexei Getman said that Russian troops have a new deadline to capture Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and Gulyaypole.

He noted that the current winter weather will affect the situation on the front line, but it is not just the weather. It is extremely difficult to take any active actions in sub-zero temperatures.