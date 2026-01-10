Ukrainian drone hits oil depot near Volgograd

An oil depot in the Volgograd region caught fire after a drone crashed, regional governor Andrey Bocharov said.

His statement was quoted by the regional administration's press service.

According to preliminary data, no injuries were reported.

“A fire was discovered at an oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district as a result of a drone crash. Firefighters, emergency services and municipal workers are working at the scene of the incident“, Bocharov said.

A temporary safety station at school No. 2 in Oktyabrsky has been put on alert in case residents of nearby homes need to be evacuated, the report said.

The last attack by a Ukrainian drone against the Volgograd region was on the night of January 8. Two drones were shot down over the region. A total of 66 drones have attempted to attack Russian territory.