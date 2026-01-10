Orban: Financing Ukraine is like throwing money into a bottomless pit

Financing Ukraine is like throwing money into a bottomless pit, while also encouraging corruption. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this while speaking in Budapest at the congress of the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which was broadcast on national television.

He recalled that the Ukrainians have asked Western countries to provide them with 800 billion USD over the next 10 years for reconstruction. “And this does not include the costs of ensuring their security, which will be presented separately“, the head of government said indignantly. According to him, in this regard, the EU leadership has already notified Hungary of its plans to switch to a “war economy“ in support of Ukraine.

„But sending money to Ukraine is like throwing it into a bottomless pit, thus encouraging corruption. If someone wants to steal, let them do it, but not from us. “Sooner or later, Brussels will also have to face the truth and admit that Ukraine is making us weaker, not stronger“, Orbán said.

He confirmed that his government will not finance Ukraine, as this would require Hungary to give up many social programs, including raising the minimum wage, paying the 14th pension and supporting young families.

„The war economy is not a joke, it is not childish; its laws are ruthless.“ Brussels wants to start a war without money for it.“ "The Ukrainians will never repay the loan," Orban said.

He warned that Brussels wants to force Europeans to subsidize Ukraine at the expense of their own economies, thus "destroying the future of their own children."

Hungary also has no intention of supporting the European Union's military plans, where, according to Orban, "there are still politicians who do not consider themselves losers in the conflict in Ukraine and are ready to send their troops there." According to him, the current EU policy is "a one-way dead end from which it will be impossible to escape." "Anyone with any common sense left will not join this policy," the prime minister stressed.

In a speech at the congress, he also confirmed that if Fidesz wins the parliamentary elections, his government will continue to defend traditional conservative values and will fight resolutely against illegal migration, despite disagreements with the EU. "We have two paths." before us. One is the path of peace that we are taking. The second is the Brussels path of war,“ Orbán said, addressing the forum delegates.

He was chosen as the party's candidate for prime minister in the elections scheduled for the first half of April in Hungary. Fidesz is competing with the opposition Tisza party, led by former government official Peter Magyar.