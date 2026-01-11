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Iran's Prosecutor General: Trials against protesters will be ruthless

Iran's Prosecutor General: Trials against protesters will be ruthless

Charges against all rioters are the same

Jan 11, 2026 18:07 222

Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said that trials against protesters will be conducted “without leniency, mercy or retreat“, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The charges against all rioters are the same”, Movahedi Azad said, Tasnim reported. “Whether they are individuals who have assisted rioters and terrorists in destroying and damaging public safety and property, or mercenaries who have armed themselves and caused fear and terror among citizens.“

The Prosecutor General stated that “all criminals are enemies in this matter“.