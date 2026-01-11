Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said that trials against protesters will be conducted “without leniency, mercy or retreat“, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The charges against all rioters are the same”, Movahedi Azad said, Tasnim reported. “Whether they are individuals who have assisted rioters and terrorists in destroying and damaging public safety and property, or mercenaries who have armed themselves and caused fear and terror among citizens.“

The Prosecutor General stated that “all criminals are enemies in this matter“.