Winter woes: Thousands of tourists stranded in northern Finland, Istanbul declares Monday off

Thousands of tourists were stranded in northern Finland on Sunday, FOCUS reported. The extreme cold forced the cancellation of flights at "Kittila" airport.



Temperatures at the airport dropped to a staggering minus 37 degrees Celsius, the Independent reported. A cold front in the country is hampering crucial operations such as defrosting aircraft, according to Finnish national public broadcaster Yle.



Meanwhile, the Finnish Meteorological Institute is forecasting temperatures close to minus 40°C (minus 40°F) for tomorrow.



While Finns are used to harsh winter weather, this year's cold snap has been significantly worse than usual, affecting large parts of northern, central and eastern Europe.



Heavy snowfall, strong winds and icy roads are making travel difficult in parts of Europe.



In Germany, train passengers were still facing long delays and cancellations on Sunday after rail operator Deutsche Bahn suspended all services in the north of the country on Friday due to heavy snowfall.



Authorities said all schools would remain closed and switch to online learning on Monday in North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populous western state, after forecasts of icy roads across the region.



In the Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania, drivers were asked to postpone all non-essential travel due to expected blizzards, while neighboring Latvia issued a snow warning for the west of the country.



In France, parts of the northwestern part of the country were hit by strong winds from Storm Goretti, which also caused disruption across the UK. No major damage was reported, but about 320,000 homes were left without power by midday on Friday. Most of the outages were concentrated in the Normandy region.



The French national weather service Meteo France issued weather warnings ahead of the storm, urging residents to stay home.

The local government in Istanbul announced that schools would be closed on Monday, FOCUS reported. The reason is the severe winter weather conditions in the territory of Turkey's largest city.



The Istanbul Governor's Office issued a closure order that affected all public and private educational institutions, writes Turkiye Today.



The closure covers not only traditional schools, but also public education centers, driving schools, special education and rehabilitation centers, as well as additional courses organized by public and private schools.



"Have a nice holiday, children", the governor's office wrote in its social media message.



In addition to closing schools, the order extends administrative leave for specific categories of public sector employees. Veterans, disabled veterans, disabled employees, pregnant women and women with children under eight will not be required to report to work tomorrow.



However, the leave policy excludes women with young children who work in essential services, including healthcare, law enforcement and snow removal. Mothers of disabled children under eight will be granted administrative leave, regardless of their professional sector, the order says.

Storm "Gorrety" has subsided, but tens of thousands of homes in southeast England are still without water, with many reported to not have water restored until at least Tuesday, BNR reported.



In Sussex, about 16,500 households are without water or have low water pressure. In Kent, about 4,500 homes are without water, with thousands more also experiencing low pressure. The company responsible for the water supply in this part of England - "South East Water" - has apologised to those affected and said it is supplying water to those on a priority list. These are elderly and vulnerable customers, although a BBC investigation found that a 92-year-old woman and other elderly people had not received anything.



The company blamed Storm Goretti and the cold weather for the disruptions to water supplies, as well as some other problems with the network.



Special stations have been set up in the affected areas to stock up on bottled water, but local residents have complained that there are too few of them and that this has only caused chaos on the roads, as many people rush to them in their cars.