Ursula von der Leyen signs Mercosur trade deal in Paraguay on January 17

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will sign the Mercosur trade deal in Paraguay on January 17, AFP reported, quoted by NOVA.

On January 9, the EU gave long-delayed final approval to the massive trade pact with the South American bloc, overcoming resistance led by key country France.

After more than 25 years of negotiations, supporters of the agreement see it as crucial to boosting exports, supporting the continent's weakened economy and strengthening diplomatic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

At the same time, the treaty has sparked protests from farmers who fear it will be undercut by an influx of cheap beef and other products from South America.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Kirno had already announced that the agreement would be signed next Saturday (January 17). Paraguay currently holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur.