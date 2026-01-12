Orban: Kiev wants €800 billion over the next decade, excluding military spending. We refuse!

Satisfying Ukraine's demand for €800 billion over the next 10 years will weaken Europe and lead to economic collapse, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in X.

„Ukraine wants €800 billion over the next decade, excluding military spending. We refuse! This time it weakens Europe and leads it to economic collapse“, the publication says.

On January 10, during a speech to the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party, the prime minister confirmed that his government would not finance Ukraine, as this would require Hungary to abandon many social programs, including raising the minimum wage, paying the 14th pension and supporting young families.

On January 3, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka announced an agreement with EU representatives to provide a “global aid package“ of $800 billion to Kiev over 10 years. According to Ukrainian authorities, it is intended to be part of the so-called peace plan they presented on December 24 at talks in the United States.