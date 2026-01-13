Over 700 Colombian mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian side have been eliminated since the start of hostilities in Ukraine, Russian security services told TASS.

On January 4, it was reported that Colombian mercenaries, including women, were fighting with the 117th brigade from the Ukrainian side in the direction of Sumy.

On December 29, it was reported that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were mass transporting foreign mercenaries to a training ground behind the mine “Krasnoarmeyskaya Zapadnaya“ in Krasnoarmeysk, Donbass.

Previously, it was reported that members of the Colombian drug cartel “Clan del Golfo“, also known as Los Urabeños, are participating in combat operations on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. The Colombian citizens are part of the foreign private military company “Ares Group“ and are fighting in the “Charter“ unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.