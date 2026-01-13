Andrey Melnyk: Russia waited for -15 degrees for its new shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure

The permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN, Andrey Melnyk, said that Russia waited for the temperature outside to drop to -15 degrees Celsius to carry out another shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure, Novosti.Live reported.

According to Melnyk, the international community often believes that Russia has reached the limits of lies and barbarity, but Moscow surpasses itself:

„Every time the international community believes that Russia has reached the limits of lies and barbarity, Moscow surpasses itself, finding a way to sink even lower and prove that there is no bottom for its criminal intentions.“

Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN noted that Russia deliberately launched the attack during sub-zero temperatures, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, water and heating.

“Russia waited for the temperature to drop to -15 degrees Celsius. "It carried out another horrific shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without heating, water and electricity," Melnyk stressed.

He said that in addition to Kiev, Russia had also attacked other cities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Krivoy Rog.

Melnyk added that in this way Russian President Vladimir Putin was hitting the UN and the international community in the face.

Kiev residents reported ice forming on their apartment windows and bursting pipes due to frozen water, as heating in their buildings was left without electricity after the Russian attack. Internet users also reported that the temperature in some apartments had dropped to 0°C. In some buildings, electricity was cut off for 20 hours a day.

Approximately 800 buildings in Kiev were left without heating, including in Pechersk district, parts of Holosiivskyi district and Solomyanskyi district. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 6,000 high-rise buildings are without heating as a result of damage to the city's infrastructure after the latest massive attack. Klitschko noted that repairs are being carried out around the clock, but the situation in the Ukrainian capital remains very difficult.