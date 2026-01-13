Senior White House officials, including US Vice President J.D. Vance, are urging US President Donald Trump to reach a diplomatic agreement with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing its sources.

The president himself is currently inclined to authorize military strikes against the country due to the brutal suppression of protests, the newspaper writes. Axios also reports this. According to the material, unlike Trump, some administration officials believe that strikes would be counterproductive. Some officials fear increased "regime propaganda" that the protests are being orchestrated by the United States and Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House is considering Tehran's latest offer to hold talks on its nuclear program, the newspaper reported. Trump told reporters last week that Iran was ready to engage in dialogue. The Republican said a meeting was being arranged, while "very strong" options for action against the republic were being considered before the talks began.