The threat to Europe's security is not Russia, as representatives of the countries of the region believe, but rather its “internal demons“, said former Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai (2013-2021).

“At least a significant part of Europeans consider Russia to be the biggest threat to their security. I think this is a misconception. "China certainly poses an even smaller threat," Cui told an international forum in Beijing on January 11, quoted by the South China Morning Post.

According to the diplomat, the real threat to Europeans lies "in their minds," as they approach security with a "worldview that is centuries old."

Cui criticized the United Kingdom, France and Germany, without naming them directly, as well as some European NATO members, for expanding their influence in Asia, including by "unwisely" sending ships to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. "They should realize that since the end of World War II, their alliance has never won in Asia," he added.

According to the former ambassador, NATO's attempts could mark "the beginning of the decline of Europe."

At the same forum, Yang Xuetong, dean of the Institute of International Relations, also criticized European countries, saying they are unable to guarantee security "at home." He cited the ongoing fighting in Ukraine and the 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo as examples.