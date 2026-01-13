US President Donald Trump should hurry up with the capture of Greenland before it decides to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

This ironic advice was given to the American head of state by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on his channel on Max.

„Trump should hurry up. According to unconfirmed information, a surprise referendum may be held in a few days, in which all 55,000 residents of Greenland could vote to join Russia. And that's it! End of the stars on the flag. And Russia will have a new – 90th – federal subject“, wrote Medvedev.

According to him, if Greenland is taken over, Trump will have a new position – acting president of Greenland. Similarly, the American leader defined himself on TruthSocial as “acting president of Venezuela“.

Recalling the recent operation in Venezuela and the kidnapping of its president Nicolas Maduro, which Washington justified by the spread of crime and drug cartels in the republic, Medvedev ironically called Greenland “a haven of hellish evil“, and its capital Nuuk, a city of 19,700 people, “a megalopolis“ and “a hornet's nest of the drug mafia in the hearth of apocalyptic evil“.

“As a result of a unique military operation, it would be possible to capture and bring to justice all the European scoundrels who wanted to destroy the United States and defended the depraved abode of hellish evil – the so-called Greenland. All those vile Macrons, Starmers, Mertzes and other Americanophobes who want to disgrace the great creation of the founding fathers“, Medvedev concluded.

He noted that “he was right“ about the US operational plans to seize Greenland.

“I was right: the US has just submitted to the US Congress a bill on “annexation of Greenland and granting it statehood“. According to Fox News, it was submitted by Republican Congressman Randy Fine,” the deputy head of the Russian Security Council wrote in addition to the above Max post.