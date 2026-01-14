Trump shows middle finger to worker at Ford plant in Detroit, calls Federal Reserve chief an "idiot" VIDEO

During a visit to a Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan, US President Donald Trump rudely responded to a worker who accused him of “protecting pedophiles“, reported TMZ, which obtained a video of the conflict.

The worker shouted “protector of pedophiles“ to Trump, after which the American leader cursed several times and gave him the middle finger.

Trump was close to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of child prostitution. Epstein was arrested by New York law enforcement on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said they had evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and former officials not only in the United States but also in many other countries, including former heads of state, prominent businessmen and celebrities from the world of show business. The financier's criminal prosecution in the US was dropped after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.

Donald Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell an idiot and urged him to cut interest rates.

“That idiot is going to be gone soon“, the American leader said, referring to Powell, in a speech at the Economic Club of Detroit, Michigan, where he was on a working visit.

“We have very low inflation. That would give Powell, who is late, a chance to give us a big, wonderful interest rate cut. "That would be great for the country," Trump told reporters at the White House shortly before arriving in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the US federal government's budget deficit hit a record $145 billion last month, Reuters reported, citing the Treasury Department.

This represents a 67% increase, or $58 billion, on an annualized basis. The negative trend is due to unprecedented spending, inflated by changes in the schedule for transferring social benefits and paying taxes.

However, the federal government's budget deficit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (October 1, 2025 - January 31, 2026 - editor's note) decreased by 15%, or $ 109 billion, to $ 602 billion on an annual basis.

The US President announced that his administration will revoke the citizenship of naturalized immigrants for participating in fraud against Americans.

„We will also revoke the citizenship of all naturalized immigrants from Somalia or elsewhere who are convicted of defrauding our citizens. We're going to kick them out of here," he said.

“And if you came to America to rob Americans, we're going to put you in jail and send you back to where you came from,“ he added.

Donald Trump has forgotten about the $1,776 checks he promised to pay more than $1.45 million to the U.S. military before Christmas, The New York Times reported.

“Did I really promise to write checks for $2,000 to the military? When did I do that?“ he answered a reporter's question about the promised payments. The US president said the US military would be able to receive the payments by the end of the year.

On December 18, it was reported that the US government intends to make a one-time payment of 1,776 to more than $1.45 million to the US military by December 25 in honor of the founding of the country. According to Trump, the checks have been sent.