Russian forces have advanced along several sections of the front, including in the Donetsk region, the analytical project DeepState reported. It is noted that the Russians have achieved success near the villages of Yablonovka and Zaliznyanske in the Donetsk region.

According to analysts, the Russian army has also advanced in the Zaporizhia region.

“The Russians have advanced near Zaliznyanske, Yablonovka and Stepnogorsk“, the statement said.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report as of 10:00 p.m. on January 14 that there were 118 combat clashes with the enemy on the front. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where they made 23 attempts to repel the Ukrainian defenders.

There were 17 combat clashes in the Gulyaypole sector. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Gulyaipole and towards Dobropole, Zelene and Svyatopetrivka.

According to British intelligence, in 2025, Russia's losses in Ukraine reached approximately 415,000 soldiers killed and wounded. It was noted that this figure is second only to the data from 2024, when the enemy's losses amounted to 430,000.

The UK Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data, reported this figure on social media.

At the same time, the UK estimates the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine at approximately 1,213,000, including killed and wounded.

Experts also analyzed the dynamics of average daily losses. In December 2025, they increased by 1,130 soldiers. In November, the Russians lost approximately 1,030 soldiers per day.

Russian casualties have increased again due to the active offensive on the front line, British intelligence officials explain. Losses in January 2026 are expected to be even higher, as Russian troops continue infantry attacks in several areas of the front.

Business Insider reported that Russia's losses on the front are approaching a critical point, after which Moscow may face a shortage of personnel. On average, Moscow loses between 20,000 and 25,000 soldiers killed per month, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the day before.

Recently, Russian drones equipped with missiles have been shot down daily in Ukraine, Sergei "Lightning" reported Beskrestnov, a specialist in electronic warfare and communication systems, on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian publication “Military“ reports that the Russians have used the “Geran-2“ drone with the “air-to-air“ R-60 missile, designed for air combat, for the second time. They are using this technology to counter Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters that are pursuing enemy attack drones.

It is reported that such a drone was shot down by interceptor drones during another attack by Russian invaders. The previous similar incident was reported in December 2025.

The enemy has placed a missile on the drone. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, it was launched using an APU-60-1MD aircraft launcher.

“The drone is equipped with two cameras - one in the nose and one behind the launcher. Video and control commands are transmitted via a Chinese Xingkay Tech XK-F358 network modem. If a Ukrainian plane or helicopter appears, the operator issues a command to launch the missile“, the article says.

The missile's thermal seeker then automatically locks onto the target. The launch range of the P-60 reaches 7-8 kilometers. The authors do not exclude the possibility of pre-detection of the target by the seeker and confirmation by the operator before launching the missile.

“The flight controller, navigation devices and inertial devices of this drone remain typical of other Shahed models used by the Russians. For satellite navigation, a 12-channel, jamming-resistant Kometa module is used, which allows operation even in conditions of active Ukrainian electronic warfare,“ writes Militarn.

The electronics include a Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, manufactured in the UK. It also houses a tracker and two GSM modems for telemetry transmission. This allows for a stable communication channel and control over the drone.