Fears of possible military action! Iran closes its airspace

Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to most flights. Airlines are canceling, rerouting or delaying some flights amid fears of possible military action between the United States and Iran, Reuters reports.

Iran said in a statement published by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration that it had closed its airspace to all flights except international ones to and from Iran with official permission.

The ban was supposed to last about two hours but was later extended.

The exception is a Mahan Air flight traveling to Tehran from Shenzhen, China, according to Flightradar24 data.

President Donald Trump is considering a response to the situation in Iran, which is witnessing its largest anti-government protests in years.

The United States is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran was warned its neighbors that it would hit U.S. bases if Washington struck.

Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi "seems very nice," but expressed uncertainty about whether Pahlavi would be able to muster support in Iran to ultimately take power.

"He seems very nice, but I don't know how he would play in his own country, Trump said. And we really haven't gotten to that point yet. I don't know if his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they did, that would be good for me."

In an exclusive interview with "Reuters" Trump said the Iranian government was likely to fall.

The 65-year-old Shah Pahlavi, who lives in the United States, has lived outside Iran since before his father was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution and has been a prominent voice in the protests. The Iranian opposition is fragmented between rival groups and ideological factions - including monarchists who support Pahlavi - and appears to have a weakly organized presence in the Islamic Republic.