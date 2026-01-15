The White House said today that the meeting between representatives of the US and Denmark and Greenland was productive and warned at the same time that the deployment of European soldiers in Greenland will not change the intention of US President Donald Trump to take control of the island, world agencies reported, quoted by BTA.

Republican President Trump said that Greenland should become part of the US, and he did not rule out the use of force to annex the island to the US.

"I don't think European soldiers can influence the decisions made by the president, nor his goal of acquiring Greenland," White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said during a press conference.

Levitt also said that meetings of a working group between the US and Denmark on Greenland will are held every two to three weeks.

US President Donald Trump and his administration have warned Iran that if the killings of protesters continue, there will be serious consequences, world agencies reported, citing White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

She reported that Iran had apparently refused to carry out 800 executions of protesters scheduled for yesterday.

Levitt added that Trump was closely monitoring the situation in Iran and that all options remained on the table.

The spokeswoman also confirmed that Trump had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, according to the “New York Times“ asked him not to intervene militarily in Iran, Agence France-Presse reported.