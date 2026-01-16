Zelensky responds to Trump: Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace

President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night that Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace, after US President Donald Trump pointed to the Ukrainian president as the reason for the slow progress of peace talks, Reuters reported.

“We also talked about diplomatic work with America – Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace“, Zelensky said in his evening video address, commenting on a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In an interview with Reuters, the US president was asked why the US-led negotiations had not yet led to an end to the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II. “Zelensky“, Trump replied.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who previously held the position of Minister of Defense, has not been declared a suspect in the corruption case in the energy sector, known as ““.

The Director of NABU Semyon Krivonos announced this during a meeting of the TSK, Censor.NET reported, quoted by FOKUS.



"The fact of suspicion of influence over him does not indicate the nature of the crime in his actions. Regarding the other episodes, we are conducting a pre-trial investigation. Currently, Umerov does not have the status of a suspect or accused in the said criminal proceedings“, - Krivonos points out.



NABU detective Alexander Abakumov, who attended the TSC meeting, explained that the investigation will continue within the procedural term, which is 12 months.



"We are taking all necessary investigative actions to objectively and fully investigate this criminal case and reach a logical conclusion – about the absence or presence of a crime in the actions of specific individuals whose actions we are investigating“, he emphasizes.



As Abakumov noted, at this stage, given the ongoing investigation, “it is premature to make public conclusions or political assessments“.



Searches at Ermak



In addition, Krivonos stated that the materials seized during the searches from the former head of the OP Andrey Ermak have been examined. The materials include some digital media.



At the same time, he did not answer the question of whether Ermak was interrogated, explaining this by the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.