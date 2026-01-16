An Israeli Air Force drone killed a member of Hezbollah's armed wing in southern Lebanon, Al-Hadath TV reported.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred on the Zutar-Meifadun highway near the city of Nabatiya. The Shiite fighter was in a vehicle at which the drone fired two missiles.

On January 15, the Israeli Air Force carried out three airstrikes in southern Lebanon, also attacking a Hezbollah post in the city of Mashgara in the western Bekaa Valley and a training base in Hermel in the north.

There were no reports of civilian casualties.