Trump plans to visit Greenland in a few weeks

Jeff Landry, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Greenland and governor of Louisiana, said that the US head of state plans to visit the Arctic island in March this year, and expressed confidence that an agreement is possible, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"I truly believe that an agreement should and can be reached if the visit goes ahead," Jeff Landry said today in an interview with the "Fox News" television channel after the meeting of the US delegation, consisting of congressmen from the Republican and Democratic parties, with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland.

"The president is serious. "He has already told Denmark what he wants, and now it remains for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance to conclude an agreement," Landry added.

French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure warned his American counterpart Scott Besant that any move aimed at seizing Greenland would be tantamount to “crossing a line”, threatening Europe's economic relations with Washington. This was reported today in the “Financial Times“, quoted by Reuters.

“Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign state that is part of the EU. "You can't joke about this," Lescure told the financial publication.

When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if US President Donald Trump invades Greenland, Lescure said: "I won't go that far. I just want to say that if that happens, we will certainly find ourselves in a completely new world and we will have to adapt accordingly."