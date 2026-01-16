Iran calm? Authorities in Tehran appear to have temporarily suppressed mass protests

Iranian authorities appear to have temporarily suppressed mass protests, a rights group and residents said, as state media reported new arrests amid tensions with the United States, Reuters reports.

Fears of a possible US strike eased after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believed violence in Iran was decreasing. But the White House warned of "serious consequences" if the bloodshed continued. Spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said Trump said about 800 planned executions had been halted and that the president had considered all possible actions.

US allies in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, held intensive diplomatic talks in Washington this week to prevent US military intervention, warning of serious consequences for the region, a Gulf official said.

However, reports of violence have continued to emerge since communications were restored. A Tehran resident told Reuters that her 15-year-old daughter was killed on Friday while returning from a protest near their home, chased by Basij forces.

The protests erupted on December 28 over high inflation and economic hardship exacerbated by sanctions, and have become the most serious challenge to Iran's spiritual leadership since 1979.

The "Hengau" human rights group said there had been no mass protest gatherings since Sunday, but stressed that there was a heavy military and police presence across the country. Residents in Tehran and other cities described a situation of apparent calm, monitored by drones.

However, "Hengau" reported isolated incidents, including the killing of a nurse in Karaj, while the state-run Tasnim news agency reported the burning of an education office in Isfahan province and arrests in several regions.

The death toll, according to the US-based HRANA, has reached 2,677 people, including 2,478 protesters. Iranian authorities have reported around 2,000 casualties. HRANA said more than 19,000 people have been arrested, while Tasnim said 3,000 have been detained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in separate talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing Moscow's readiness to mediate. Iran has accused the US and Israel of direct involvement in the unrest - charges they deny.