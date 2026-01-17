Court limits powers of immigration agents in Minneapolis

Federal officers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area conducting an immigration enforcement operation cannot detain peaceful protesters or use tear gas against them, a federal court ruled, BNR reported.

The decision is in a lawsuit filed in December by six local activists who monitor the actions of the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. On January 7, an immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old American woman who tried to drive her car during a checkpoint in Minneapolis.



Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frye for an alleged conspiracy to obstruct immigration authorities. According to CBS, the investigation is due to their statements about the thousands of immigration officers operating in the Minneapolis area.

The US Department of Justice is investigating officials from the state of Minnesota, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frye, for an alleged conspiracy to obstruct immigration authorities, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA, referring to "CBS News" (CBS News).



The Justice Department's investigation follows previous statements by Walz and Frye about the thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents deployed to the Minneapolis area in recent weeks, CBS News reported.



The Trump administration has deployed nearly 3,000 federal agents to Minnesota. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



More than 1,000 demonstrations were planned across the country this weekend to protest the federal government's efforts to deport illegal immigrants and the Jan. 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Goode, Reuters reported.