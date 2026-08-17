Iran mobilizes forces for new conflict with the US

The Wall Street Journal reported that hardliners in Tehran are actively preparing the country for a large-scale military conflict with the United States.

According to intelligence, Iran has abandoned hopes of a diplomatic solution after the June agreement and has moved to restructure its armed forces.

Tehran's key steps include:

Unification of Command : The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) takes full control of the regular army under the leadership of General Ali Abdollahi.

: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) takes full control of the regular army under the leadership of General Ali Abdollahi. Increase in production : The production of ballistic missiles and combat drones has been drastically accelerated.

: The production of ballistic missiles and combat drones has been drastically accelerated. Regional Coordination: Joint actions with pro-Iranian militias in Yemen (Houthi) and Iraq are being strengthened to expand the operational scope in case of possible strikes.

Military analysts, quoted by The Wall Street Journal, indicate that Iran is moving to a survival economy and is ready to attack American bases and allied oil facilities in the Persian Gulf in the event of increased pressure from Washington.