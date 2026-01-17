The Chinese military conducted a "beheading strike" strike exercise simulating the removal of Taiwan's leadership, Nikkei Asia reported.

The location, time and names of the specific units involved in the exercise were not disclosed.

China's new exercises are likely aimed at demonstrating capabilities similar to those demonstrated during the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the magazine said.

According to footage from China Central Television (CCTV), the exercise involved identifying a target building using a military drone, followed by a night raid by a special forces team parts.

The team reportedly used military-grade crossbows to bypass enemy security posts and eliminate four “terrorists“.

The simulated attack was completed in less than two minutes.