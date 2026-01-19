Head-on collision between two high-speed trains kills 21 in Spain, injures around 100 WATCH

Two high-speed trains have derailed in Spain, and the death toll so far has reached 21, Reuters reported, citing sources from the country's Interior Ministry.

According to the Spanish television channel TVE, approximately 100 people were injured, 25 of whom are in serious condition.

The state company Adif, which controls Spain's railway infrastructure, reported that the incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday in the autonomous region of Andalusia. The train was traveling from Malaga to Madrid with 317 passengers. The derailed train collided with another train carrying about 100 people, traveling from the capital to Huelva, also in Andalusia.

The cause of the tragedy, which occurred near the town of Adamus (Córdoba province), has not yet been determined. High-speed train services on the Madrid-Andalusia line have been suspended until January 20.

According to Reuters, the train that initially derailed was operated by private operator Iryo, which is controlled by Italian state railway group Ferrovie dello Stato. The company specified that the incident involved a Freccia 1000 high-speed train, considered one of the most modern in Europe.

The second train, traveling from Madrid to Huelva, is operated by Spanish national operator Renfe. According to Spanish media, the driver was killed.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on social media platform X that the collision was so severe that "the first two carriages of the Renfe train were thrown off the tracks."

According to Adif, special areas have been set up at stations in Madrid, Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Huelva to receive the families of those killed and injured in the crash.

The Spanish royal family expressed their condolences. "We are following with deep concern the serious accident involving two high-speed trains in Adamuz. "We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and extend our words of support and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," a statement released by X said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her "deepest condolences."