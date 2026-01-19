Two people have died and five are missing after an explosion at a sheet metal factory in China's Baotou city, Xinhua news agency reported. Another 66 people have been hospitalized with various injuries.

China's public security organs are investigating the cause of the incident in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and identifying the culprits, China Central Television reported, citing local authorities.

„An investigation team has been formed in the region to thoroughly investigate the causes of the incident and identify the culprits. Those who have not properly performed their duties will be held accountable according to law. "Public security organs have already taken action against the culprits at the relevant enterprises," the Baotou municipal government said, according to state television.

Production at the factory has been suspended, and the city's power and water supply systems are operating normally. The investigation has not revealed any serious environmental consequences from the explosion.