Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intends to explore US President Donald Trump's offer to join a 'Peace Council' to govern the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Sydney's KIIS 1065 radio station reported.

In response to a question about Trump's invitation to join a 'Peace Council' for Gaza, Albanese said he would 'explore all options'. He also noted that despite a 'fairly good relationship with President Trump', Canberra and Washington also have differences. 'We have common interests with the United States on security issues, in terms of critical mineral resources, but obviously there are some differences,' he said, stressing that 'sometimes it's just you have to put your differences aside and focus on common interests“.

Last week, the White House press service announced that the “Peace Council“, chaired by Trump, will include his special envoy Stephen Witkoff, the entrepreneur and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair, the owner of Apollo Global Management Mark Rowan, the CEO of the World Bank Ajay Banga and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.