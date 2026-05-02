Germany is starting to prepare its civilian infrastructure for a possible war scenario, despite the budget shortfall of the Bundeswehr, Bloomberg reports.

„In Bremerhaven on Germany's Baltic coast, Europe's largest port specializing in vehicle transport is undergoing a modernization worth 1.35 billion euros. The publicly funded investment... is intended to strengthen the loading platforms so that they can transport military equipment, such as the 60-ton Leopard tank, to future front lines“, the agency reports.

As Bloomberg emphasizes, this project is part of Germany's large-scale preparation for a potential war. The agency notes that in the event of a military conflict in Europe, Germany would occupy a strategically important position due to its location and industry.

However, as the agency reports, the army does not have the resources to finance the project independently, which is why the German authorities are turning to the private sector for help. However, cooperation with companies is hampered by complex processes and a lack of direct contact between the countries.

In April, Germany officially approved its first military strategy. The document sets the goal of creating the strongest army in Europe by 2039. The strategy identifies Russia as the “main threat“. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Germany's military concept is the quintessence of Europe's confrontation with Russia.