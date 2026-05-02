Russian strikes wounded six in Kharkiv and three in Pavlodar. Ukrainian civilian killed in Zaporizhzhia region

On Saturday, massive Russian drone and missile attacks were recorded against civilian and infrastructure sites in Ukraine, while the Russian side reported Ukrainian strikes on industrial targets.

According to Ukrainian authorities and international media, the attacks have affected multiple regions. The most serious incident, which FACTS has already written about, involved drone attacks against two city buses in Kherson. At least two people (a municipal employee and a woman) were killed in the strikes, and eight others were injured.

President Zelensky described the attacks as a “brutal safari“ against civilians.

Daytime attacks in Kharkiv hit four gas stations and an apartment building, wounding at least six people. Previously A nighttime drone strike damaged an apartment building, injuring three people.

In the city of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured when a residential building was hit. In Kryvyi Rih, “Shahed” drones attacked an infrastructure facility.

Nighttime attacks on energy and port infrastructure were reported in Nikolaev and Odessa.

Russian bombings destroyed several homes in Zaporizhia region, killing one man and wounding two people, including a seven-year-old girl. In total, nearly 900 strikes were recorded in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours: The shelling hit homes and businesses, causing injuries to civilians.

The Russian side reported continued Ukrainian attempts to strike infrastructure.

The regional governor of Perm region reported a Ukrainian drone hitting an industrial site in Perm municipal district (about 1,500 km from the border). The workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attacks on Ukraine last week were in response to Ukrainian shelling of civilian targets on Russian territory. Russian President Putin said that Ukraine had stepped up attacks on civilian infrastructure, targeting energy facilities such as the Tuapse oil refinery.