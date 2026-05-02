Iran awaits response from Washington on its plan for a permanent cessation of hostilities

Iran has presented its plan for a permanent cessation of hostilities to the United States through Pakistan and is now awaiting a response from Washington.

This was stated by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Garibabadi.

“Iran has submitted a plan for an agreement to permanently end the war through Pakistani intermediaries and now the ball is in the United States’ court. The choice between diplomacy and continued confrontation is up to Washington“, Garibabadi stressed, according to Iranian state television.

He added that Tehran is “prepared for all possible scenarios“ and “remains distrustful of the American side“.

According to sources, Tehran has softened its conditions, no longer requires lifting the naval blockade as a precondition for direct talks. However, US President Donald Trump has said he is not happy with the proposal, as it contains demands he cannot agree to.

Pakistan remains the main mediator, with the first round of talks in Islamabad (April 11-12) ending without a formal agreement.

The US team is led by Vice President J.D. Vance, while the Iranian team is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The main obstacles to an agreement are the US demand for a complete cessation of Iran's nuclear program and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran keeps blocked while the US maintains a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

The ceasefire, declared on 8 April 2026 after a six-week war, is still formally observed, despite reports of violations by both sides.

The Iranian military warned on May 2 that renewed conflict was “likely” and declared full combat readiness.

The Trump administration claims that the ceasefire has “ended” hostilities, which it says suspends the deadline for congressional approval of military action under the War Powers Act.

The conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have sent U.S. fuel prices soaring to more than $4.39 a gallon. Washington has warned international shipping lines that paying Iran tolls for passage through the strait will result in sanctions.