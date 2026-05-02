Andrey Danko, deputy speaker of the Slovak Parliament and leader of the Slovak National Party, which is part of the republic's ruling coalition, criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for his support for Ukraine's plans to join the European Union.

He made the statement on his Facebook page.

Earlier, the head of the Slovak government wrote on Facebook that “Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union because Slovakia wants Ukraine to be a stable and democratic country“.

“I cannot understand what Robert Fico said in today's phone call with Zelensky that Slovakia supports Ukraine's plans to join the EU“, Danko wrote in Facebook.

“The Slovak National Party is categorically against it and if you want to criticize me, then visit his Facebook page to support Robert Fico for this crazy idea“.

Slovakia's ruling coalition consists of Fico's “Direction - Social Democracy“ party and the “Voice - Social Democracy“ party, founded by current President Peter Pellegrini, with the Slovak National Party as their junior partner.