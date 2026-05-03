Trump: Iran has not paid a high enough price for what it has done to humanity over the past 47 years

US President Donald Trump said he was unlikely to accept Iran's response to Washington's proposals to resolve the conflict, claiming that Tehran had not paid a “high enough price“.

“I will soon review the plan that Iran just sent us“, the American leader wrote on Truth Social. “However, I can't imagine it is acceptable. In the sense that they have not yet paid a high enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years,“ the White House chief said.

Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, that his administration would like to reach a deal with Iran that would prevent another war within a few years. T

"If we leave right away, it will take them 20 years to recover. But we are not leaving right away. We will do it in a way that does not require anyone to come back in a few years or five years,“ the White House chief replied.

The US president acknowledged the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

„I can't say that to a reporter. If they act inappropriately, if they do something bad....We will see. But it is certainly possible,” he said.

Trump would like to destroy Iran’s remaining missile capabilities.

“Yes, I would like to destroy that,” he said, commenting on the issue of Iran’s remaining missile production capacity. According to the US administration, Tehran retains only 15% of that capacity as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

The president believes it is possible for US oil companies to operate in Iran in the future.

The United States intends to reduce its troops abroad by more than 5,000 people in Germany, Trump announced.

“We will reduce significantly. And we are reducing by much more than 5,000,” the White House chief of staff said. He was commenting on the Pentagon’s announcement of the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany.