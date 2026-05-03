The Iranian proposal for a final cessation of hostilities, transmitted to the US through Pakistan, consists of 14 points, the Fars news agency reported.

In addition to Tehran's demands, it contains a “clear roadmap“ for reaching an agreement.

According to the agency, the Islamic Republic prepared the document in response to an earlier US initiative consisting of nine points. No further details were provided.

US President Donald Trump said he was unlikely to accept Iran's response to Washington's proposals to resolve the conflict, claiming that Tehran had not paid a "high enough price".

“I will soon review the plan that Iran just sent us“, the American leader wrote on Truth Social. “However, I cannot imagine that it is acceptable. In the sense that they have not yet paid a high enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years“, the White House chief said.

On May 2, 2026, it was reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected Iran's new proposal to end the military conflict and resume negotiations. The proposal was sent through the mediation of Pakistan.

Iran offered to restore free navigation in the strategic strait and continue the current ceasefire. Tehran tied its concessions to the end of the US economic and military blockade. Postponement of nuclear talks.