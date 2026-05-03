Jordan strikes southern Syria, hits weapons and drug depot in Shahba city

A series of airstrikes allegedly carried out by Jordanian forces targeted the headquarters of armed groups in the province of As-Suwayda in southern Syria, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported, citing sources.

According to their information, the strikes hit a weapons and drug depot in the city of Shahba. No further details about the operation were provided.

Jordan considers drug and arms smuggling networks in Syria to be a direct threat to its national security.

Official Amman describes the actions as a "defensive operation" against Iran-linked militias and drug traffickers who have increased their attempts to illegally cross the border.

Previous similar attacks (January 2024 and December 2025) have caused casualties, including civilians, and destroyed the homes of suspected drug lords.

In some cases, the operations have been carried out in coordination or with the support of allies such as the United States, especially when targeting targets related to broader regional stability.

Jordan has stepped up its military response following a significant increase in violence along the border with Syria, where clashes with heavily armed groups regularly take place.