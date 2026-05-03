A massive fire broke out in a laboratory at the University of South Florida VIDEO

A massive fire broke out in the Marine Sciences Laboratory (MSL) building on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, the university's press office reported.

“There are currently no reports of injuries and the building has been safely evacuated,“ the statement said.

Firefighters, police and other agencies are working at the scene of the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

St. Petersburg Fire Chief Michael Lewis said more than 60 crews and approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene, Fox News reported.

He later said the roof of the building was completely burned.