Financial Times: US plans to abandon deployment of Tomahawk missiles in Germany

The US administration plans to cancel its decision to deploy long-range weapons, including a battalion of Tomahawk missiles, in Germany, the Financial Times reported, citing a Pentagon source.

Christian Möhling, director of the Berlin think tank Edina, commenting on the possible cancellation of the deployment of missiles, called this move a more serious problem than reducing the US military contingent. “The latter can be compensated, but we are lagging behind in long-range missiles,” the expert told the publication, noting that such moves call into question the US's readiness to defend NATO countries.

The US and Germany announced plans to deploy “Tomahawk“ and other long-range weapons in July 2025. This was originally planned for 2027. The agreement to deploy the missiles was reached during the administration of Donald Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.

Previously, Trump announced the withdrawal of some US troops from Germany. This came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US military campaign against Iran. Trump then accused Merz of allegedly “considering Iran's nuclear weapons acceptable“.