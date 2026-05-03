Araghchi to Tajani: Let Europe condemn the actions of the US and Israel, and not irresponsibly enslave to wrong stereoty

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed regret that some European countries maintain wrong stereotypes regarding Iran's nuclear program.

He made the statement in a telephone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Press TV reported on its Telegram channel.

The ministers discussed the regional agenda, including Tehran's proposals to end the war with the US and Israel.

During the conversation, Araghchi expressed regret “for the unconstructive and irresponsible approach of some European countries that continue to repeat erroneous stereotypes regarding the Iranian nuclear program“.

Araghchi stressed that Iran is developing nuclear energy exclusively for peaceful purposes and Europe must condemn the actions of the US and Israel against Iran.

Tehran had previously sent the US a 14-point peace plan with key conditions for ending the conflict. According to Tasnim, Tehran is pushing for a resolution of key issues within 30 days, rather than the two-month ceasefire proposed by the US, and is emphasizing a “end of the war“ rather than an extension of the ceasefire.

Iran's plan also includes non-aggression guarantees, the withdrawal of US forces from border areas, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of Iranian assets, the payment of compensation, the lifting of sanctions and the cessation of hostilities in all areas, including Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would study the proposals but considered Iran's conditions unacceptable.