NATO exercise begins in Poland

Over 3,500 soldiers from several NATO member states, including the United States, and several hundred pieces of military equipment are taking part in the Amber Shock 2026 exercise, which began in Poland at the Orzysze training ground, RMF24 radio station reports.

„The exercise will last until Friday and will end with live ammunition firing,“ the statement said.

The exercise in Orzysz involves members of the US Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment and other allied units - a total of "over 3,500 soldiers from several allied countries and several hundred pieces of equipment", said Lieutenant Colonel Dariusz Guzenda, spokesman for the multinational division Northeast.

„During the exercise participants will practice tactical and fire missions, improving interoperability and demonstrating the unity and reliability of NATO members in fulfilling their common security obligations“, said Guzenda.

The Amber Shock 26 exercise is part of an exercise codenamed Saber Strike 26, which is being conducted in Poland, Lithuania and Finland.

The headquarters of the Multinational Division Northeast coordinates the activities of NATO's multinational battle groups located in Lithuania and Poland. These responsibilities include coordinating training and increasing situational awareness in the region. The headquarters also remains ready to conduct collective defense operations in accordance with Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. The headquarters of the Multinational Division "Northeast" is located in Elblag.